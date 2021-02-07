Steve Harvey Takes Shots At Patriots During ‘NFL Honors’ Award Show

NESN Logo Sign In

Steve Harvey wasn’t holding anything back in his opening monologue of the “NFL Honors” award show Saturday night.

But no one felt the brunt of it like the New England Patriots.

Harvey went at the Patriots during much of his almost nine minute speech, most notably noting how New England didn’t make the playoffs along with the departure of Tom Brady. (You can watch it here.)

“First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Let the church say amen,” Harvey said. “Patriot fans they don’t even know what to do with themselves ’cause they never had free time in January. They’ve been calling up Browns fans for advice, because our season usually ends somewhere in October. But no this year, though.”

Harvey then thanked Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, who was virtually in attendance, for helping Cleveland to postseason.