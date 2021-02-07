Steve Harvey Takes Shots At Patriots During ‘NFL Honors’ Award Show

Steve Harvey wasn’t holding anything back in his opening monologue of the “NFL Honors” award show Saturday night.
But no one felt the brunt of it like the New England Patriots.
Harvey went at the Patriots during much of his almost nine minute speech, most notably noting how New England didn’t make the playoffs along with the departure of Tom Brady. (You can watch it here.)
“First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Let the church say amen,” Harvey said. “Patriot fans they don’t even know what to do with themselves ’cause they never had free time in January. They’ve been calling up Browns fans for advice, because our season usually ends somewhere in October. But no this year, though.”
Harvey then thanked Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, who was virtually in attendance, for helping Cleveland to postseason.
He wasn’t done there, though.
“You know the only one enjoying the Patriots not making the playoffs more than me is Tom Brady,” Harvey said. “He got to be, man. You know how good it’s got to feel for Tom to be in the Super Bowl without Bill Belichick?
“I know he got to be tired of all that. Every time he win a ring ‘It’s the Patriots’ system.’ Well, let me tell you something, the Patriots’ system is at the house eating nachos right now, Tom’s (expletive) is in the Super Bowl.”
Sunday may not be any better for Patriots fans rooting against Brady, either. After all, he’ll lead the Buccaneers against the Chiefs in his 10th Super Bowl appearance, looking for a seventh ring.