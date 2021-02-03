Steve Nash Offers Opinion On How James Harden Has Meshed With Nets

There was a lot of speculation about how James Harden would fit in the Brooklyn Nets lineup, even before trade rumors began to surface.

And when you’re talking about adding such a ball-dominant player to a lineup that already had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the speculation was warranted.

But so far this season for Brooklyn, Harden is averaging a triple-double with 24.3 points, 11.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game, shooting 49 percent from the field. The Nets are 6-2 with him on the court.

The defense certainly is an absolute mess, but the Brooklyn offense actually has been electric, making it all the more fun.

Head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday shared how he thinks Harden has fit in with Brooklyn so far, courtesy of USA Today’s Mark Medina, calling him an “incredible player” and saying “he’s willing to sacrifice so his leadership has been great.”

Steve Nash's review of James Harden's fit with the Nets so far pic.twitter.com/JuvHn3zLuj — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 2, 2021

We’ll revisit this as the season continues.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images