NESN Logo Sign In

A hockey community is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Sarah Duval, an Andover, Mass. native who died Monday from a blood infection.

Duval grew up playing hockey and was part of the North Shore Vipers hockey club.

Duval was diagnosed with Leukemia in May, but will be remembered as, “hilarious, kind, outgoing, brave, courageous and sometimes bossy when it came to sports,” according to her friends who spoke with the Andover Townsman.

The East Coast Wizards hockey program released a statement on Duval, and asked if everyone could leave their hockey sticks out in her honor.

We are saddened to hear the news in the hockey community of Sarah Duval’s passing. Sarah was an 11 year old girl from Andover and played youth hockey for the Vipers program. Sarah was fighting Leukemia and passed away after contracting a blood infection.

Please keep her and her family in your thoughts. In her honor we ask for ‘sticks out for Sarah’ – please leave your sticks out in front of your front door for Sarah each evening this week.

As members of the East Coast Wizards program and the hockey community at large, our hearts go out to Sarah’s family and all who loved her. We extend our most sincere condolences on their loss.

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help “other Andover girls achieve the same dreams that 11 year old Sarah did.”

Thumbnail photo via Instagram: @nsvhockey