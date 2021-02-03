Super Bowl LV Injuries: Latest On Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins reportedly is in line to suit up Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon. Watkins hasn’t played since Dec. 27 due to a calf injury.

Here’s Rapoport’s report:

“He did practice (Wednesday) and, really, does seem to be headed in the right direction toward being able to play Super Bowl Sunday,” Rapoport said.

From Super Bowl Live: #Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, one of their best weapons when healthy, should be able to play Sunday, while we also took a look at what's next for one of the teams — the #Panthers — who didn't get Matthew Stafford. pic.twitter.com/argKEaC6Rr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2021

Watkins could provide a huge boost to the Chiefs, who might need to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Bucs’ loaded offense.

In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old racked up 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

