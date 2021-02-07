Super Bowl LV Live Stream: Watch Pregame Coverage Online

Before you watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs, you obviously need to watch hours worth of Super Bowl LV pregame coverage, right?

Of course.

CBS’s Super Bowl pregame festivities start at 11:30 p.m. ET and run until the 6 p.m. kickoff at (potentially wet) Raymond James Stadium. You have one last, glorious chance to consume football content for an entire Sunday.

Here’s the lineup:

11:30 – “That Other Pregame Show”

Noon – “Road to the Super Bowl”

1:00 – “Tony Goes to the Super Bowl”

2:00 – “Super Bowl Today”

6:00 – “Super Bowl on CBS Kick Off Show”

And here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images