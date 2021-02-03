Super Bowl Forecast: Chiefs-Bucs Might Be Played In Tampa Washout

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes might not be the only ones making it rain in Super Bowl LV.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather forecast available at AccuWeather showed a 75 percent change of precipitation for Sunday in the Tampa area. AccuWeather also lists a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms.

But will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs be forced to play through rain in the Super Bowl?

From AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski:

“Outdoor activities scheduled during the morning and afternoon hours will be at risk to be dampened by rain and there is also the potential for thunderstorms to be in the area during that time.

“In lieu of a storm forming on an advancing cold front, dry air would likely sweep in during the afternoon hours in Tampa on Sunday. However, there is likely to be a storm that forms along the front, which will not only slow its forward progress, but could keep rain in the Tampa area well into the evening hours.

“There is still a chance that even with a storm along the front, that storm moves along fast enough to allow the weather to clear in the Tampa area in time for the game Sunday evening.”

For anyone heading to Tampa, Florida a few days early in advance of this Sunday's Super Bowl, their wardrobe may need to include clothing that is not typically necessary in the Sunshine State. https://t.co/nqvuyCFg7x — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 3, 2021

Womp, womp.

Of course, rain seemingly is forecast every day in Florida, so perhaps everything will be fine.

Hopefully, bad weather won’t significantly impact what could be a fascinating Super Bowl. The Bucs and Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

