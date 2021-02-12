T.J. Watt Has Great Reaction To Brother J.J. Watt’s Release From Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

Both of J.J. Watt’s brothers currently play for the Steelers.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year now has the opportunity to join T.J. and Derek in Pittsburgh, if he feels so inclined.

The football received some big news out of Houston on Friday, and it had nothing to do with Deshaun Watson. J.J. Watt revealed he requested and was granted his release from the Texans after 10 seasons with the organization. The 31-year-old now will be free to officially sign with any team in the league when the new league year begins next month.

T.J. Watt is hoping J.J. takes his talents to the Steel City. The superstar linebacker made that abundantly clear after the now-former Texan took to Twitter to inform the masses that he will be moving on from Houston.

Playing together in the NFL probably is something all three Watt brothers have dreamed of. But if J.J.’s top priority at this point in his career is winning a Super Bowl — something his football résumé currently lacks — the Steelers might not be the best landing spot for the five-time first-team All-Pro. Plenty of question marks hover over Pittsburgh, including a very uncertain quarterback situation.

Where else might J.J. Watt consider to continue his NFL career? Perhaps the Green Bay Packers. He has ties the area after growing up in Wisconsin and playing collegiately for the Badgers. The Packers also were one win away from reaching Super Bowl LV and they’re expected to be right back in the mix for the Lombardi Trophy in the 2021 campaign.

Of course, the future Hall of Fame defensive lineman will have other suitors. New England might not be a very appealing landing spot for J.J. Watt, specifically, but it would behoove Bill Belichick and Co. to kick the tires on one of the best defensive players in recent memory.

