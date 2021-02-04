Tampa Bay Mayor Jokes About Renaming City ‘Tompa Bay’ If Bucs Win Title

Tom Brady can get ring No. 7 on Sunday with a win in Super Bowl LV.

It will be the veteran quarterback’s 10th trip to the big game since joining the league in 2000.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have just one Super Bowl title from 2002. So bringing home the Lombardi Trophy would be a massive accomplishment, especially for a team that hadn’t had a winning season since 2010.

Tampa Bay mayor Jane Castor is particularly excited about the idea of the Bucs being named Super Bowl champions. She even joked about renaming the city after Brady if he helps the team to victory.

“I told him, we are not discussing changing our city’s name until he brings home that Lombardi trophy. So Tom and I will have that discussion in due time,” Castor said, via ESPN. “Yes, we will talk about that, changing ‘Tampa,’ since we are becoming a title town, to ‘Tompa Bay.’ We’ll have those discussions.”

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images