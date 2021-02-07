Tedy Bruschi Suggests How Patriots Will Approach Quarterback Issue

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have not selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft since 1993.

Is that streak bound to come to an end this April?

The Patriots currently rank among the most quarterback-needy teams in all of football. New England owns the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, and given the depth of the 2021 signal-caller prospect pool, Bill Belichick and Co. potentially could snag their next franchise quarterback with the organization’s first-rounder.

Tedy Bruschi, however, believes the Patriots should address their other needs in the draft and fill the QB void with a veteran.

“Bill (Belichick), and a guy he has years of tape on, is a little bit more comfortable than trying to go the younger route through the draft,” Bruschi recently said on WEEI, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Build the team overall through the draft, and find a good veteran quarterback. That could be the way to go here.”

Bruschi’s advice is sound, as there are expected to be several appealing veteran quarterback options available this offseason. The list seemingly is growing by the day, and the Patriots will have the salary cap flexibility to make a big splash.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images