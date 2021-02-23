Texans Announce $500K Donation To Local Winter Storm Relief Fund

NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Texans are giving back to their community in wake of the winter storm that devastated the region earlier this month.

On Monday, Texans owner Janice S. McNair and the team announced a $500,000 donation to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund.

The fund focuses on “grantmaking to local nonprofits that will target the unmet needs of families who need additional help to recover, including assistance with plumbing and home repairs, temporary housing and other basic issues,” according to the team’s statement.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said the team is “delighted” to help.

“Houstonians continue to show time and again that when we act as one team, with a united mission, we can accomplish anything,” he said, per the statement. “Helping our neighbors get back on their feet after this unprecedented winter storm is no exception.”

At least 22 people have died in Texas in connection to the winter blast, according to NBC News.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images