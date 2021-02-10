These Angles Of Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy Toss To Rob Gronkowski Are Awesome

Certainly like no game of catch they've ever played

by

No doubt, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have played their fair share of games of catch.

The duo have won four Super Bowls together — most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and found time to toss a ball around even during the Super Bowl LV victory parade.

Except the ball was the Lombardi Trophy, and they were on separate boats for the party.

The video of the quarterback and tight end went viral Wednesday, and two first-person point-of-view clips surfaced later. Check them out:

This looked like quite the time.

Turns out, it was Cameron Brate who ended up catching the trophy.

More NFL:

Tom Brady Responds To Super Bowl Parade Video Showing QB Wobbling Off Boat

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related