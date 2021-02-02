These Stats Show Historic Aspects Of Bruins’ Comeback Win Over Capitals

The term “instant classic” might not do the Boston Bruins’ comeback win over the Washington Capitals justice.

Two statistics the NHL shared Monday night prove the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Capitals wasn’t just exhilarating. It truly was historic.

After Washington raced to a 3-0 lead early in the second period, the Bruins ratcheted up the heat and drama by scoring five unanswered goals en route to a regulation win. It was just the sixth time in 25 years the Bruins came back from three goals down to win in regulation, according to the NHL.

The @NHLBruins erased a three-goal deficit to win in regulation for the sixth time in the last 25 years. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/ZuUWPsK3C7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 2, 2021

It was the second time in the history of the Bruins-Capitals rivalry Boston has erased a three-goal deficit to win.