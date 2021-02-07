This Ex-Mass. High School Star May Be Super Bowl LV’s Best Betting Value

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski provide the New England area with plenty of local angles to root (or not root) for during Super Bowl LV.

But there’s another one, too — Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman.

Sherman is a legend in Patriots Country, playing his high school football for nearby North Attleboro High before attending the University of Connecticut. He’s spent the last eight seasons with the Chiefs, including winning Super Bowl LIV last February.

Who doesn’t love rooting for the local kid, right?

Well, Sherman also could provide those looking to place a wager with an interesting prop bet. The Massachusetts native is arguably the game’s best value in two different props.

Sherman is 100-to-1 to score the game’s first touchdown and 22-to-1 to score a touchdown at any point in the game, according to DraftKings SportsBook. Both prices are the lowest on the board, meaning if it happens, no player would earn you more of a return than Sherman.

It is a long, long, long shot. And certainly we don’t want any to mortgage their house on a fullback with five career touchdowns and just one in the postseason (back in 2014).

But doesn’t it still kind of feel like something Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could do? Yes. Yes it does.

So, who wants to root for the local kid?

