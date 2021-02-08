This Might Be Most Ridiculous Tom Brady Stat Of Them All

At this point, it’s hard to find a Tom Brady stat that feels remotely surprising. The 43-year-old quarterback is responsible for some genuinely baffling numbers of the last two decades.
Well, Boston Sports Info on Monday morning shared a statistic that seems legitimately impossible. It became possible when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Check this out:
We’re not sure if that stat is more coincidental than it is impressive. Probably both. Either way, it’s stupid — in a good way.
That said, it might not even be the most remarkable statistic to emerge from Sunday’s game.