This Reportedly Is Only Way 49ers Would Part With Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

So, what would it take for the 49ers to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo?

San Francisco remains high on the veteran quarterback but would be willing to move on from him under specific scenarios, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning during a “SportsCenter” appearance. Acquiring a player like Deshaun Watson, whom the 49ers are interested in, is something that would facilitate Garoppolo’s San Francisco exit.

Here’s what Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway:

“I’m told San Fran is looking at potential upgrades, but they still like Jimmy G. He’s 24-9 as a starter, including the playoffs, with the Niners. They believe they can win with him, but it would take a big swing, like a Deshaun Watson effect here, to make that change. And I’m told that the 49ers are one of the teams that Watson’s at least intrigued by. A source said, ‘Which quarterback wouldn’t want to be in that offense on that team with all those weapons and Kyle Shanahan?’ So always a possibility, but the Texans have made clear they’re not willing to deal Watson right now. Garoppolo’s still a viable option for San Fran.”

Now, this isn’t just wishful thinking on the part of the 49ers. In fact, San Francisco reportedly is one of Watson’s top two destinations should the Houston Texans eventually acquiesce to his trade request.

As for other quarterbacks the 49ers could have on their radar, your guess is as good as ours. Sam Darnold, whom the New York Jets reportedly have fielded trade calls on, probably is a name worth monitoring.

Garoppolo, 29, has been injury-prone since joining the 49ers but nevertheless remains a talented, intriguing quarterback. Of course, New England often has been floated as a possible destination, but the Patriots reportedly have reservations about a reunion with Garoppolo.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images