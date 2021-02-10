This Stat Proves Just How Bad Nets’ Defense Has Gotten This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nets aren’t exactly famous for their stellar defensive skills.

But one of the latest stats out of Brooklyn proves just how dismal the team’s defense can be.

The Nets currently lead the NBA with 16 30-point scorers allowed this season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

What’s more, Brooklyn has allowed 11 30-point scorers since James Harden joined the team in January 2021. That’s the most in the NBA over that span, too.

The Nets are the fourth-best team in the East as of Tuesday night. Imagine where they’d be with a little more defense.

