Tiger Woods’ Agent Issues Update After Golfer’s Car Accident

Tiger Woods is going under the knife after being involved in a single-car accident Tuesday afternoon.

Woods, according to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, needed to be extracted from his “majorly damaged” car via the “jaws of life” after the vehicle crashed on Hawthorne Boulevard in Los Angeles, Calif.

The 45-year-old Woods was transported to a local hospital, where he’s being treated for “multiple” leg injuries, per GolfDigest, citing Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg.

Steinberg also issued the following statement to GolfDigest: “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods, who last played in late December, recently has been inactive after undergoing back surgery. It’s currently unknown how serious the leg injuries Woods sustained in Tuesday’s accident are, but NESN.com will have details on the situation as they file in.

