Tiger Woods Car Crash: Listen To Dispatch Audio From Scene Of Rollover

We now have a better idea as to how first responders reacted in real time to the car crash involving Tiger Woods.

TMZ obtained a copy of the dispatch audio after the single-car wreck, which took place Tuesday morning near Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and left the star golfer with injuries to both of his legs, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

Listen at the link below.

LISTEN 🔈: Dispatch Audio for Tiger Woods Crash https://t.co/rRZnPuyOPe — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2021

Woods’ injuries are not considered “life-threatening,” per Osby, but LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez indicated the 45-year-old is “very fortunate” to be alive.

Woods, who reportedly was seen speeding from an LA-area hotel moments before the crash, struck the center median on Hawthorne Blvd. and crossed into the opposing lane, after which he hit a curb and a tree and rolled over “several” times, per LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

According to Villanueva, Woods, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was conscious when first responders arrived and there was “no evidence of impairment.” Woods was transported to the hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.

The area where Woods crashed is notorious for accidents when drivers travel at high speeds, said Villanueva. And photos from the scene show just how lucky Woods is that the crash wasn’t fatal.

It obviously remains to be seen what this means for Woods’ golf career, but there’s been an outpouring of support ever since the news broke Tuesday afternoon. Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, are among those who’ve offered their well wishes.

Woods was noncommittal Sunday when asked during an interview with CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz about his plans for the future, including the Masters in April. The PGA legend has dealt with various injuries in recent years and underwent a fifth back surgery in January after experiencing discomfort during the PNC Championship in December.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images