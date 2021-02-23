Julian Edelman Shares Support For Tiger Woods After Golfer’s Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman is pulling for Tiger Woods.

The New England Patriots wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his support for the legendary golfer, who was hospitalized after a single-car crash near Los Angeles.

“Thinking of Tiger Woods this afternoon…” Edelman wrote. “Prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback.”

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon… prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Woods reportedly suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash and had to be pried from his SUV using the jaws of life. He then was transported to a local hospital.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, said Tuesday afternoon in a statement to GolfDigest.

Multiple outlets described Woods’ condition as “moderate to serious.” His injuries are believed to be “non-life-threatening,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael White told KCBS-TV in L.A.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images