The collective eyes of the sports world are focused on Los Angeles, where Tiger Woods was involved in a serious rollover car crash Tuesday morning.
Woods was alone in the vehicle and was extricated from the single-car wreck using the Jaws of Life, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The legendary golfer’s agent later revealed that Woods was hospitalized and being treated for multiple leg injuries.
The exact details of the injuries that Woods suffered in the car crash remain unknown.
