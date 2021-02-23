NESN Logo Sign In

The collective eyes of the sports world are focused on Los Angeles, where Tiger Woods was involved in a serious rollover car crash Tuesday morning.

Woods was alone in the vehicle and was extricated from the single-car wreck using the Jaws of Life, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The legendary golfer’s agent later revealed that Woods was hospitalized and being treated for multiple leg injuries.

The exact details of the injuries that Woods suffered in the car crash remain unknown.

#BREAKING Agent confirms Tiger Woods 'suffered multiple leg injuries' in car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes



Golf legend 'currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support', agent says https://t.co/3uNCQYaj7t pic.twitter.com/tdnyg2cmmU — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 23, 2021

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

