Here’s PGA Tour’s Statement On Tiger Woods’ Car Crash In California

The golf world came to a standstill Tuesday.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was injured in a one-car crash near Los Angeles and was transported to the hospital. According to Woods’ agent, he was undergoing surgery for leg injuries.

The PGA Tour released a statement shortly after the news broke.

“We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

The Tour is in Florida this week for the WGC-Workday Championships at Concession Golf Course. Woods wasn’t expected to play in that tournament or any near-future events, as he was rehabbing from recent back surgery.

His status for the Masters in April was up in the air even before Tuesday’s crash.

