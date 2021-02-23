NESN Logo Sign In

Details on Tuesday’s car crash involving Tiger Woods continue to trickle in.

The legendary golfer was seen speeding from a Los Angeles-area hotel moments before suffering significant leg injuries in a single-car, rollover crash, TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon. Woods was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Here are the latest details from TMZ:

Tiger was staying at a hotel where a major network television show was being shot. Production sources tell TMZ, when the director arrived just before 7 am, Tiger was driving his SUV very fast as he was leaving the property and almost hit the director’s car. The director was shaken enough to tell production staff about it after he parked. A crew member who saw Tiger as he got in his SUV at the hotel tells TMZ, once Tiger got in his vehicle, there was a delay in driving off and he appeared “agitated and impatient.” The crew member says once the delay was over, Tiger “took off fast.”

Support for Woods has poured in from across the sports world since news of his crash first broke. The PGA also issued a statement on the incident.

