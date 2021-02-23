Tiger Woods Update: New Reported Details On Speed Before Car Crash

We’re starting to learn more about Tiger Woods and the details surrounding the car crash he was involved in Tuesday morning.
Woods was traveling at high speeds before experiencing a serious, single-car rollover crash in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Shelby Grad. Law enforcement officials also provided Grad with details on Woods, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening leg injuries.
Here’s the latest from Grad:
Law enforcement sources speaking to The Times on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter said Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider. Woods’ SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a halt.
The sources described his condition as “moderate to critical” and said he was removed from the vehicle’s windshield.
The crash occurred on a curvy, steep stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard, a major road that cuts through the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sheriff’s deputies had the road closed off Tuesday as they investigated.
We’ll keep you updated on this story as it develops.