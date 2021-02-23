NESN Logo Sign In

The golf world was shocked Tuesday afternoon with the news that Tiger Woods had been involved in a serious one-car crash in Los Angeles County.

The exact severity of the accident was not immediately known, but judging from images that circulated on TV and social media, many were justifiably worried for the 45-year-old PGA superstar.

One early photo appeared to show the front, rear and undercarriage of the vehicle severely damaged.

You can view the photo here, but be advised that it may be upsetting.

Meanwhile, LA-area news stations cut into their regular programming to provide live coverage of the incident in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Shortly after the news broke, Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, issued a statement saying Woods had suffered “multiple” leg injuries. The LA County Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement saying that firefighters and paramedics required the “jaws of life” to extricate Woods from the vehicle.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 7:12 a.m. PT, according to officials, and involved only the single vehicle and Woods, its single occupant. One graphic showed Woods’ car reportedly traveling almost 500 feet after losing control before finally coming to a stop.

Woods underwent a fifth back surgery this winter and had recently been noncommittal about whether he expected to be ready for the Masters, which is due to take place in April. He hosted the Genesis Invitational but did not play, citing “stiffness” in his back as a result of the latest surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images