Tiger Woods Crash: Report Indicates Severity Of Leg, Ankle Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash Tuesday morning that left him with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 45-year-old professional golfer is lucky to be alive after rolling his SUV in Los Angeles in a place that has a history of accidents.

Woods underwent surgery for injuries to his legs, and a report from ESPN revealed just how severe they are.

“Sources told ESPN that Woods has crush injuries of both lower legs, including a compound fracture and a shattered ankle,” Bob Harig reported. “He was undergoing surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.”

There was no evidence of impairment when two officers responded to the crash.

News of the accident sparked celebrities and athletes to voice their support and prayers for Woods.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images