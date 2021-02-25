Tiger Woods ‘Was Not Drunk’ At Time Of Rollover Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles County Sheriff is ruling out one potential cause of Tiger Woods’ Tuesday morning serious rollover crash.

“He was not drunk,” Alex Villanueva said Wednesday on Instagram Live, via ESPN “We can throw that one out.”

Reports from Tuesday revealed there was “no evidence of impairment” when officers responded to the scene. The 45-year-old previously was arrested for DUI in 2017, and was found to have had five different drugs in his system.

Woods was responsive when officers responded to the scene before he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement posted to his official Twitter account said the legendary golfer was responsive and recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for injuries to both of his legs and his ankle.

