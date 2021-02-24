Tiger Woods ‘Awake, Responsive’ After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods is on the mend.

The 45-year-old was involved in a serious rollover accident Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. Woods’ injuries are non-life-threatening, but now we know the extent of how serious they are.

In a statement posted to his official Twitter account, it was revealed Woods underwent emergency surgery due to “significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity.”

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” chief medical officer Dr. Anish Mahajan said in a statement. “Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

The statement noted that Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.”

You can read it in full below:

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images