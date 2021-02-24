Tiger Woods Reportedly Was Heading To Meet These NFL Stars Before Crash

Tiger Woods reportedly was en route to meet a pair of NFL quarterbacks when he was involved in a single-car accident Tuesday.

Woods, according to ESPN’s Shelley Smith, was behind schedule for a photoshoot that included the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert. The 45-year-old had been in the area after hosting the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club this past weekend.

Officers responding to the accident reportedly did not see any evidence of impairment. An LA Country County Sherriff’s Deputy deemed Woods “very fortunate” to make it out of the accident alive.

The legendary golfer after the crash was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was treated for lower-leg and ankle injuries. Woods, per a statement released to his official Twitter account, is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” after undergoing surgery to address his various injuries.

