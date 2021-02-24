NESN Logo Sign In

The outpouring of support for Tiger Woods in wake of Tuesday’s car crash has been nothing short of amazing.

Many athletes and celebrities, including fellow golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson, have offered their well wishes via social media, further highlighting Woods’ icon status.

Woods faces a difficult road to recovery after suffering serious, non-life-threatening injuries in the single-car wreck in California, but he’s fortunate to be alive and to have so many people pulling for him.

Robert Ogle III, an American-born golf caddie living in St. Andrews, Scotland, went above and beyond in his tribute to Woods.

Ogle created a sand art masterpiece at the Old Course, where Woods won the 2000 and 2005 Open Championships.

Check it out below.

A tribute to Tiger Woods at St. Andrews today.



(📷: @RLOIII) pic.twitter.com/RNnL2cY47f — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 24, 2021

Sand art supporting Tiger Woods was spotted at St. Andrews today.



(Credit: @RLOIII)pic.twitter.com/tvg0rGEqJh — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 24, 2021

“Tiger means so much to the sports world, this is the least I could do, for what he has given me: focus, determination, perseverance (and) confidence,” Ogle, 35, told ESPN on Wednesday, adding that it took about an hour and two rakes to complete.

Only time will tell whether we’ve seen the last of Woods on the PGA Tour, although he certainly faces an uphill battle, especially considering he’s dealt with various injuries over the years and recently underwent his fifth back surgery.

Still, the 45-year-old is a global superstar who’s made an immense impact on golf and the sports world in general. The emotional response to Tuesday’s scary crash certainly serves as evidence of such.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images