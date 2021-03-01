Tiger Woods Thanks Pro Golfers For Sunday’s Red-Shirt Tribute

Tiger Woods is feeling the love.
Several pro golfers donned red shirts Sunday at the WGC-Workday Championship to honor Woods, who was involved in a major car accident Tuesday.
Check it out:
Naturally, Woods noticed. And he took to Twitter later Sunday to offer thanks for the kind gesture.
“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”
Woods suffered multiple leg injuries as a result of the crash and had to have surgery to repair them. He’s since been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as he begins his road to recovery.