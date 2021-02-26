Tiger Woods Transferred To Cedars-Sinai Medical Center For Recovery

NESN Logo Sign In

Let the healing begin.

Dr. Anish Mahajan announced Thursday that Tiger Woods was moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center “for continuing orthopedic care and recovery,” per ESPN.

Woods was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident Tuesday that left him with multiple leg injuries that required surgery to repair. Reports suggest he was rushing to meet NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert when the incident occurred.

The pro golfer was “not drunk” behind the wheel, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Luckily, the car provided enough “cushion” to save his life.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was first to arrive at the horrifying scene, told reporters Tuesday that Woods is “very fortunate” to have survived the crash, especially considering how dangerous the area in question can be.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images