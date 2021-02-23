Tiger Woods Update: Details Of What Authorities Found At Crash Scene

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods apparently was conscious when he was extricated from his car following a serious crash Monday morning.

TMZ on Tuesday afternoon offered new details on Woods’ wreck, which reportedly occurred moments after he was seen speeding from a Los Angeles-area hotel. The pro golfer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening, but still significant, injuries to his legs.

Here’s the latest from TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Woods was alert enough at the scene of the accident to ask first responders to have his manager pick up his stuff. We’re told cops have not found anything illicit inside the vehicle.

UPDATE: Tiger Woods Badly Injured In Car Crash, Seen Speeding from Hotel Minutes Before Accident https://t.co/2ctTonIRCt — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2021

Woods’ condition before the wreck remains unclear, as does the result of his ensuing surgery.

We’ll keep you updated on details surrounding Tiger Woods and his car crash as they file in.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images