Tigres Vs. Ulsan Live Stream: Watch FIFA Club World Cup Game Online, On TV

Will Tigres UANL make the most of its long-awaited maiden FIFA Club World Cup voyage?

Tigres will face Ulsan Hyundai on Thursday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Rayyan, Qatar, in a 2020 FIFA Club World Cup second-round matchup. After falling desperately short of reaching men’s club soccer’s premier global tournament three times between 2016 and 2019, Tigres finally won the Concacaf Champions League for the right to test itself against the kings of FIFA’s other confederations.

The winner of Tigres-Ulsan Hyundai will face Palmeiras in Club World Cup semifinals.

The teams are ready and the crowd is waiting! 🔥



Here's the match schedule for the #ClubWC! 🗓 pic.twitter.com/I68pZCOd3e — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) January 31, 2021

Here’s how to watch Tigres versus Ulsan Hyundai in the United States:

When: Thursday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2; FOX Deportes

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images