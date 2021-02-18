Tim Tebow Announces Retirement From Mets, Professional Baseball

NESN Logo Sign In

Tim Tebow is calling it a baseball career.

The New York Mets outfielder, who also had a short stint in the NFL, announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday night.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” he said in a statement, via the Mets. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM.”

Team president Sandy Alderson said having Tebow as part of the Mets has “been a pleasure.”

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” he said. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Tebow, 33, played three professional seasons and finished with 18 home runs, 48 doubles, three triples, 107 RBIs and five stolen bases.

