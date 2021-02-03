Tom Brady Already Looking Toward Next Season Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

In case he wasn’t clear enough about his intentions up to this point, no, Tom Brady has no intention of retiring after Super Bowl LV.

Four days before his matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback already was discussing his plans to improve his game this offseason.

“As long as I’m playing, I want to improve and get better,” Brady said Wednesday in a video conference. “And I think next year’s going to be a lot better than this year. I feel like I’ll be in a much better place mentally. I’m going to train a lot better this year. Physically, next year I’ll be in a better place.

“I know as soon as this game ends, we’re on to next season. So we’ll get ready for this (game) and then start thinking about next year.”

Worth noting: Brady’s Bucs are scheduled to face his former team, the New England Patriots, next season at Gillette Stadium.

Brady, who is vying for his seventh Super Bowl title at age 43, has long said he intends to play until he’s 45. Earlier this week, he amended that plan, saying he “would definitely consider” playing beyond 45.

“When to walk away, that’s a good question,” the ex-Patriots QB said Monday. “I think I’ll know when it’s time. So I don’t know when that time will come, but I think I’ll know, and I’ll understand that I gave everything I could to get to this game. You put a lot into it. I don’t think I can ever go at this game half-assed. I’ve got to put everything into it.

“When I put it all out there and I feel like I can’t do that anymore, I don’t feel like I can commit to the team in the way that the team needs me, then I think that’s probably time to walk away.”

Brady finished his first regular season in Tampa Bay ranked third in the NFL in passing yards (4,633) and tied for second in touchdown passes (40). The Bucs became the first team since the 2010 Green Bay Packers to win three consecutive road games to reach the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images