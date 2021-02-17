NESN Logo Sign In

Look, we’re running out of ways to explain what Tom Brady is doing.

That he’s still playing at age 43 is an accomplishment in itself. Still winning Super Bowl titles? Absolutely bananas.

Yet that’s the reality. Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, just secured his seventh ring in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won six across 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Amazingly, Brady is showing no signs of slowing down. Now, playing until age 45 not only is possible. It’s a near certainty. The only real question is whether Brady will continue beyond that, because it’s hard to imagine him calling it quits if he’s still performing at a high level.

The Boston Sports Info Twitter account (@bostonsportsinf) shared a tweet Wednesday that put Brady’s wild longevity into perspective.

Tom Brady



Players born after Tom already in HoF



Kobe Bryant- NBA

Steve Hutchinson- NFL

Brian Urlacher- NFL

Champ Bailey- NFL

Edgerrin James- NFL

Ed Reed- NFL

Marian Hossa- NHL

Tracy McGrady- NBA

LaDainian Tomlinson- NFL

Yao Ming- NBA

Troy Polamalu- NFL

Calvin Johnson- NFL — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 17, 2021

Basically, it’s a list of other legendary athletes — in the NFL and other sports — who’ve already punched their tickets to the Hall of Fame despite being born after Brady:

This obviously is meant to show that while those incredible athletes are years removed from their respective playing careers, to the point where they were eligible for Hall of Fame enshrinement, Brady still is thriving between the lines with no finish line in sight.

Simply put: There’s nothing left for Brady to prove. At this point, he’s just running up the score in terms of who’s the GOAT. His résumé is unmatched, and he’ll undoubtedly enter the Hall of Fame soon after he closes the book on his illustrious NFL career.

Then again, he might never close said book. Or, when he finally does, it’ll only be after the above list grows to include a few more notable names.

