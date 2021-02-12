NESN Logo Sign In

Was Tom Brady drunk at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade? The evidence is mounting.

Brady certainly earned the right to tie one off after winning his unprecedented seventh title last weekend. He and his Bucs teammates celebrated Wednesday in Tampa with a boat parade.

As is typically the case with these championship celebrations, the booze was flowing, and it sure looks like Brady put aside the TB12 method for at least a day. One viral video caught a wobbly-legged Brady returning ashore having looked like he enjoyed his time on the water.

On Friday, we got a new video — an alternate angle — of that return to dry land, and it’s priceless.

This is pure gold. Tom Brady and Cam Brate's convo about the Lombardi toss.



"If that hit your face, it would've been a disaster."



Also, please listen to ultimate hype man Ryan Griffin at the beginning. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/9eP7fNYAPU — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 12, 2021

He’s not wrong. Luckily for Brady and the Bucs, Brate has pretty good hands and caught the Lombardi Trophy when the QB tossed it to him from another boat. That thing could have fallen into the water or, as Brady notes, could have messed up Brate pretty good.

No judgment here, of course, it’s fascinating to see Brady in a manner he rarely lets the public world see.

It’s good for Brady to get the celebrating in, too, as the offseason begins right away. The seven-time Super Bowl winner made it no secret he’ll be back next year to chase No. 8. Before he does that, though, he’s set to go under the knife for what the Bucs are calling a minor knee surgery.

We’re gonna go out on a limb and say there still might be some celebrating left to do before turning the attention toward the 2021 season.

