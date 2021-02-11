Tom Brady Appearing Drunk Draws Reaction From Jealous LeBron James

NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James was among the many who took pleasure in seeing Tom Brady appearing drunk at the Buccaneers’ victory parade.

A wobbly-legged Brady was the premier highlight from Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade in Tampa. And that’s impressive, considering the event produced some truly hilarious videos.

Here’s how James, whose NBA Finals-winning Los Angeles Lakers were unable to enjoy a victory parade, reacted to Brady’s wild Wednesday:

Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you! 😁😁🥴🥴👍🏾 https://t.co/6hDMncAKO7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 10, 2021

Perhaps James will get the opportunity to channel his-inner Brady after this year’s NBA Finals. The Lakers are primed for another deep playoff run, after all.

As for how Bill Belichick feels about all of this, your guess is as good as ours.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images