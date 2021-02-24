Tom Brady Has Great Reaction To Bucs Teammate’s Super Bowl Tattoo

NESN Logo Sign In

Antoine Winfield Jr. recently acquired a new tattoo to celebrate the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.

Tom Brady believes the Tampa Bay safety should be prepared to update the ink.

Winfield recently took to Instagram to show off a forearm tattoo that features the Bucs logo on a Lombardi Trophy. Brady delivered an on-brand reaction to the tat, reminding Winfield their team is hungry for more championship glory.

“Make sure you leave some room 👀@antoinewinfieldjr,” Brady commented on an Instagram post shared by B/R Gridiron.

TB12 hopped in our comments and let Winfield Jr. know they’re still ring chasing 💍 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/HtYgnxvAw1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021

Brady and the Bucs shifted their focus to “running it back” mere days after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. While Tampa Bay has more than a few important roster decisions to make this offseason, it should enter the 2021 campaign as one of the most legitimate Super Bowl LVI contenders.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images