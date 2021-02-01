Tom Brady Has Kind ‘Message’ For Bill Belichick Before Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady wasn’t taking the bait Monday in his first news conference of Super Bowl LV week.

The quarterback was asked for his “message” to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who led Brady for 21 seasons before the QB left in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

Brady had nothing but good things to say about Belichick.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Brady said. “I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He’s everything you could ask for as a player.

“I loved my time and two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place. I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings.

“Incredible coach and mentor for me, had a lot of those in my career, but obviously he’s at the top of the list.”

Brady went to nine Super Bowls and won six with Belichick as his head coach. Belichick’s Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 this season. Brady’s Bucs will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV to close out the QB’s first NFL season without Belichick as his head coach.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images