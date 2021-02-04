Tom Brady Has Surprising Offseason Plan After Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Earlier this week, Tom Brady said he’s already looking forward to improving his game after Super Bowl LV.

That offseason plan includes one unexpected goal: get faster.

The 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said Thursday he hopes to boost his speed ahead of his 22nd NFL season.

“Agility-wise, I want to work on my speed this offseason, try to get my speed up a little bit,” Brady said in video conference. “I see all these guys running around; I’ve got to make a few of those plays. I’ve already started thinking about how I’m going to train, so I’d say that’s the one thing that I want to always keep working on. And continue to throw the ball well, be in position to throw the ball accurately, continue to be a student of the game. I think that’s how you can continue to make improvements.”

Brady, who famously ran a glacially slow 5.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine, certainly is not known for his wheels, having rushed for just over 1,000 yards over the course of his 21-year NFL career.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, the statuesque former New England Patriots star almost never crossed the line of scrimmage with the ball in his hands, finishing with a career-low 6 rushing yards on 30 carries (mostly kneeldowns).

Still, Brady, who once claimed he was faster at age 39 than he was at 22, believes he can improve that aspect of his game.

“You can’t ever think that you’re satisfied,” Brady said. “You’ve got to continue to build and grow and learn and evolve. Some things are going to challenge you, but you’ve got to fight through those things. And from my standpoint, there’s always room for improvement.”

Brady’s Bucs will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

