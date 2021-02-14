Tom Brady Honors ‘Forever Valentine’ Gisele Bundchen In New Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen showed love for each other in similar ways Sunday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback honored his wife with a Valentine’s Day Instagram post captioned “My forever valentine.” The post obviously included heart emojis, too.

Take a look:

That’s nice.

Bundchen later shared a similar post captioned, “My forever lovvey!” It also had a heart emoji, because of course.

Take a look:

What a pair.

Brady is coming off a thrilling week, to say the least. The 43-year-old won Super Bowl LV, had a wobbly-good time during the victory parade and even angered the family responsible for making the Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images