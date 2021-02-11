NESN Logo Sign In

Fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady reportedly will undergo a minor knee surgery.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud on Thursday reported the Buccaneers quarterback was getting the procedure after suffering an injury at some point during the season.

So that means you probably can rule out Brady having gotten hurt at some point during Wednesday’s celebrations at the Tampa Bay boat parade, though he did need some assistance walking from — what the quarterback admitted — was a “litTle avoCado tequila.”

According to Stroud, head coach Bruce Arians referred to the surgery as a “clean up.”

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as "a clean up." — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 11, 2021

So add it to the legend that is TB12. Apparently the quarterback won another championship while not being fully healthy.

As for if he can win another next year, time will tell. Because at 43 years old, can any knee surgery truly be minor?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images