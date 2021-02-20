Tom Brady Jokes About Tossing Lombardi Trophy During Bucs Parade

NESN Logo Sign In

Short of his concern about Cameron Brate’s face, we haven’t heard a whole lot from Tom Brady about his toss heard around the world.

You’ll remember that during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory parade, which took place on boats, a very drunk Brady stunned everyone by tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another. Originally, it looked like Rob Gronkowski was the recipient, but it actually was Brate.

The move drew the ire of some, but since everything turned out OK, the whole thing mostly ended up just being something to laugh about, which is exactly what Brady is doing over a week later.

He joked about the ordeal in an instagram story Friday.

Not the biggest point to make here, but let’s hope “Champa Bay” doesn’t become a thing, because that’s an incredibly lame name.

Anyhoo, now Brady reportedly is set to undergo offseason knee surgery ahead of Year 2 with the Bucs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images