Tom Brady Praises Rob Gronkowski: ‘Big-Time Players Make Big-Time Plays’

Vintage Rob Gronkowski was on display Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV at Raymond Jones Stadium.

Gronkowski scored two first-half touchdowns before concluding with a team-high six catches on seven targets for 67 yards.

And while it was quarterback Tom Brady who took home Super Bowl MVP honors, Gronkowski put together a memorable performance on the biggest stage.

It prompted some praise from Brady after the game.

“Yeah, just great to see him — big-time players making big-time plays,” Brady told reporters after the game. “Just love what they (Gronkowski, Antonio Brown) added to the team. You know, Gronk is an unbelievable player, teammate, talent, work ethic, commitment.”

Gronkowski and Brady, as Patriots fans will remember, each spent the early part of their careers in New England. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots while Gronkowski won three.

Now, the pair have helped another team to the league’s mountain top.

Gronkowski expressed Sunday how it’s made for one of the “greatest accomplishments in sports history.”

