Tom Brady Reportedly Apologized To Tyrann Mathieu After Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady regretted letting his emotions get the best of him in Super Bowl LV.

After the confetti settled following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Brady texted a “lengthy apology” to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to a report from ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The Buccaneers quarterback reportedly apologized for “losing his composure” during his multiple post-whistle shouting matches with Mathieu.

From ESPN:

Brady called Mathieu the “ultimate competitor,” in his apology text and said he knew he needed to match Mathieu’s intensity Sunday.

Brady told Mathieu he’d watched him since his days at LSU, and praised Mathieu for his heart, calling him an “incredible leader, champion and class act.”

Brady also expressed his desire to apologize in person in the future. He said his outbursts in an emotional moment were in no way a reflection on his feelings toward Mathieu, whom he spoke of highly throughout the week leading up to the game.

Mathieu, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during one of their dustups, said after the game he had “never really (seen) that side of Tom Brady.” In a since-deleted postgame tweet, he wrote that Brady “called me something I won’t repeat.”

Brady threw for three touchdowns in the win to earn Super Bowl MVP honors. Mathieu, a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, committed two of the Chiefs’ 11 penalties and had an interception wiped away by another flag.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images