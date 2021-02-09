Tom Brady Responds To Leonard Fournette’s ‘Run It Back’ Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions, and it appears some Tampa Bay players already are thinking about their title defense.

Among Leonard Fournette’s post-Super Bowl LV Instagram output was a highlight reel of the power back’s performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Fournette tagged a handful of the Buccaneers’ most important players on the post, which included the caption “should we run it back.”

Tom Brady, unsurprisingly, is fully on board.

There’s zero doubt Brady will be back for another go-around in Tampa Bay. The future Hall of Fame quarterback made that abundantly clear as he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time and racked up the fifth Super Bowl MVP Award of his storied career.

The Bucs have some work to do this offseason as far as handling their several significant impending free agents. But if Tampa Bay manages to retain the majority of that group, there’s no reason to believe Brady and Co. won’t make a serious run at Super Bowl LVI.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images