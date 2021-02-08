Tom Brady Reveals Plans For Next Season After Super Bowl LV Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

What a perfect way to ride off into the sunset and call it a career after your seventh Super Bowl victory.

You end things on a high note and never show any signs of weakness or regression so you’re always remembered for going out on top.

Perfect for anyone but Tom Brady, that is. Because at this point, his legacy is how long he’s able to continue playing.

So when Jim Nantz asked him about his plans for next year after being named Super Bowl MVP, the 43-year-old quarterback left nothing up for debate.

“Yeah, we’re coming back,” Brady said. “You already know that.”

Bring it on, we never want this to end.

