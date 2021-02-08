Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Have Wholesome Reaction After Winning Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

The winning seems to never get old for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The quarterback-tight end tandem helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Sunday marked the seventh time Brady has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Gronkowski has been a standout on four Super Bowl teams, as well. Based on their postgame reactions, however, you may have never guessed.

Check it out:

Father and daughter share a Lombardi moment. pic.twitter.com/nsSwgsYHbs — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 8, 2021

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time, as well. Both he and Gronkowski arrived in Tampa Bay this offseason after successful careers with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images