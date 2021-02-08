Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Have Wholesome Reaction After Winning Super Bowl LV

The winning seems to never get old for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
The quarterback-tight end tandem helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Sunday marked the seventh time Brady has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Gronkowski has been a standout on four Super Bowl teams, as well. Based on their postgame reactions, however, you may have never guessed.
Check it out:
Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time, as well. Both he and Gronkowski arrived in Tampa Bay this offseason after successful careers with the New England Patriots.