Rob Gronkowski actually was not on the receiving end of Tom Brady’s anxiety-inducing Lombardi Trophy toss.

That honor belongs to a different Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end.

In the midst of Wednesday’s Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade, Brady heaved the NFL championship trophy from his watercraft to one carrying a group of Tampa Bay pass-catchers.

The shining silver Lombardi flipped through the air before landing in the steady hands of a shirtless Cameron Brate, who proceeded to celebrate alongside Gronkowski and receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller.

After disembarking, Brate called his high-risk reception “the best catch of my life.”

“Unbelievable,” the veteran tight end said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That was the best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire.”

Brady, meanwhile, looked like he was in no condition to speak with reporters after the Bucs’ parade concluded.

